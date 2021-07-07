It’s likely that Missouri may never see another state politician quite like Bob Griffin. It’s even more likely that Northwest Missouri won’t see another with Griffin’s statewide clout.
Griffin started his political career as a Clinton County prosecutor in 1962 and was elected to the Missouri House eight years later. He rose to become the longest-serving House speaker in state history, serving in that position from 1981 until a federal investigation forced his resignation in 1996.
Griffin died this week, at the age of 85, in Columbia. In his day, he wielded considerable power at a time when Democrats held a majority in the Missouri General Assembly.
In politics, he subscribed to the theory that you reward your allies, punish your enemies and remain consistent. Upon his death, the Missouri Independent relayed how he opened doors for rising female politicians and assigned one political opponent to a windowless office.
His legislative achievements included a major overhaul of education funding in 1993, with increases in corporate and individual income taxes, following a court ruling that Missouri wasn’t doing enough to support public education.
He wasn’t one to back down or hide behind carefully worded statements. After he was arrested for a DWI in the early 1990s, he appeared at St. Joseph’s old D&G Restaurant, unlit cigar in his hand, and told the Buchanan County Democratic Club that the News-Press reporter was a “known Republican hack.”
It’s possible he held on too long, that a decade or more in power contributed to the public fatigue that resulted in voter support for legislative term limits. He pleaded guilty in 1997 to federal charges of bribery and mail fraud in connection to payments from a lobbyist.
He was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison, but President Clinton issued a pardon on his final days in office. It was another indicator of Griffin’s influence.
In Cameron, Griffin is remembered less as a powerful dealmaker or a fallen political star. He was someone who brought money and influence to a part of the state that often gets the cold shoulder in Jefferson City.
The Griffin tenure brought two state prisons and a veterans' home to his hometown. Those were economic plums that didn’t go unnoticed in St. Joseph.
“His impact over here was huge,” said Jack Briggs, a former economic developer from Cameron. “Those are gigantic job creators.”
Briggs said Griffin also was generous with his own contributions and fundraising efforts for Cameron, bringing in more than $200,000 for the city’s animal shelter as well as money for new restrooms at the country club.
Whether you remember him as a no-holds-barred politician or a friend of a small town, there’s no doubt Bob Griffin made his mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.