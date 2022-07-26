This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Buck and Amelia

Buck O’Neil and Amelia Earhart probably never crossed paths. O’Neil’s professional baseball career began in 1937, the same year that Earhart went missing over the Pacific Ocean.

In their own ways, these two legends of the Midwest still capture the imagination. Not just because of what they did but in how they did it. Both pushed against the boundaries and obstacles of their times with skill, determination and tremendous human decency.

