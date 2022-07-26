Buck O’Neil and Amelia Earhart probably never crossed paths. O’Neil’s professional baseball career began in 1937, the same year that Earhart went missing over the Pacific Ocean.
In their own ways, these two legends of the Midwest still capture the imagination. Not just because of what they did but in how they did it. Both pushed against the boundaries and obstacles of their times with skill, determination and tremendous human decency.
It’s entirely an accident that O’Neil and Earhart were honored in the same seven-day period with the permanence of marble and bronze, O’Neil with long overdue enshrinement in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Earhart as one of two Kansans with a statue in the U.S. Capitol. The other Kansan is Dwight D. Eisenhower, the supreme allied commander in World War II who went on to become the 34th U.S. president.
Those are some historical heavy hitters from the 35th-largest state in the union. On July 27, a ceremonial unveiling of the Earhart statue is expected to draw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Kansas Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, Congresswoman Sharice Davids and Congressman Jake LaTurner.
This impressive mix of political leaders serves as a testament to Earhart’s soaring achievements as an aviator and a reminder of how her accomplishments continue to inspire 90 years after she became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Earhart, a native of Atchison, Kansas, is deserving of this honor.
As is O’Neil, who made his mark in professional baseball at a time when the game was racially segregated. That didn’t stop him from starring with the Kansas City Monarchs and also becoming a champion for Negro League Baseball and a role model for that first generation of Black players that finally got a chance to play in the major leagues. His plaque was unveiled last weekend in Cooperstown, New York.
So take your pick. Earhart was a dreamer who refused to conform to the roles assigned to women and instead blazed her own trail. While much is made of her mysterious disappearance, her true legacy is the way she lived her life.
By the same token, O’Neil, shouldn’t be seen as just a ballplayer who never got a fair chance but as a man who rose above it to become an eloquent spokesman for the game.
If you’re a parent, you might have a hard time finding good role models for your kids when you turn on the TV or slog through social media. Hopefully, you will be able to travel some day to the National Baseball Hall of Fame or the National Statuary Hall.
There you will find heroes that once towered above us.
