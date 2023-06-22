In hindsight, the 1950s weren’t a time of dynamic business activity in St. Joseph. History would show the city was stuck in its ways and would miss out on some of the nation’s postwar economic boom.
But St. Joseph didn’t completely miss out. For that, we can thank Joe Gray — a man who certainly gave St. Joseph a lift.
Gray could be viewed as the last of a breed of entrepreneurs in St. Joseph. His father, J.H. Gray, started a tire dealership in the 1920s. Noting that it wasn’t easy to change the tires on large trucks, the father and son saw an opportunity as America was building thousands of miles of interstate highway. As the truck became analogous to a country on the move, Gray Manufacturing and its heavy-duty lifting equipment became essential to keeping those trucks on the road.
Gray Manufacturing was founded in 1952 and became known for the quality of its lifting equipment and its innovations in the business arena, including a telemarketing sales office that was considered a novelty in the 1960s. Today, a company that started with three people operates a high-tech assembly facility at 3501 S. Leonard Road. Its products are sold all over the world, meaning that the “red G” logo is synonymous with St. Joseph in Europe, Latin America and India.
Gray, who received an aeronautical engineering degree from the University of Kansas and served in the Navy (testing rockets in the desert) during and after World War II, continued to innovate and filed a patent for a multiple axle truck lift system when he was 90. He also became admired as a patron of the arts and for helping to make St. Joseph a better place, often quietly and behind the scenes. People might not have heard of him because he wasn’t a self-promotional type of business leader, but that doesn’t mean that his impact wasn’t significant at every level.
“He was one of a kind,” said Stet Schanze, the president of Gray Manufacturing. “I never met a human being like him in my entire life. He was a special, talented person. He was extremely modest.”
Gray died last week at the age of 100. (A brother, Jerry Gray, who was also involved with the company, died in 2012). Day-to-day leadership already had passed to the third and fourth generations of the family, including CEO Pete Gray.
When the history of St. Joseph is discussed, Joe Gray might not share lead billing with Joseph Robidoux, Jesse James or Walter Cronkite.
But it’s the innovators and business leaders like Joe Gray who kept the city moving during the second half of the 20th century. Let’s hope his example serves to inspire others in the first half of the 21st century.
