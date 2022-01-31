There are 435 elected officials in the United States House of Representatives, but the future of our beloved republic boils down to just one of them.
Emanuel Cleaver.
Sorry if that’s a lot of pressure, but those who listen to the rhetoric in Jefferson City would have to believe that Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat, is all that stands between blissful freedom and two more years under the thumb of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Of course, that’s ridiculous, even if you’d rather see just about anyone other than Pelosi banging the gavel in 2023.
To say that it all comes down to Cleaver’s 5th District, one of 435 to be decided in November, is like saying the Chiefs go to the Super Bowl as long as Patrick Mahomes completes his first pass of the season. (Mahomes completed 436 passes this season, but not enough on Sunday).
In the Missouri Senate, some Republicans want a congressional redistricting map that gives the GOP seven safe seats instead of six, with Kansas City split up in a way that would give the GOP more of a chance there. The House passed a redistricting map with a likely 6-2 Republican majority, much like it is right now.
Redistricting happens every 10 years, based on the census, and it would be unrealistic to think that someone isn’t going to use it for political advantage. Republicans control the legislature, which means they control redistricting, but those who think six is not enough might need a little reality check.
First, even if a Republican held the 5th District in Kansas City, Democrats would still own an eight-seat majority in the House. Second, President Joe Biden’s cratering poll numbers suggest that Republicans stand an excellent chance of taking control of Congress and ousting Pelosi as speaker, regardless of what happens in Missouri.
Drawing maps is no easy task. Rep. J. Eggleston, a member of the House committee that started the process, was able to get the 6th District to include more counties along the Missouri River in the central part of the state, which makes sense for this largely rural area. The debate over what to do with St. Charles County is a legitimate area of discussion on the east side of the state.
But it seems that in openly advocating for a Kansas City district that serves a political purpose, some Missouri Republicans are forgetting the compelling arguments that they made last year in advocating for the passage of Amendment 3, also known as Cleaner Missouri, in the drawing of legislative maps on the state level.
The best maps are ones that are compact, contiguous and don’t divide communities for partisan purposes. Those in the 7-1 camp might need to remind themselves of that.
