It was Mark Twain, one of the most famous Missourians, who observed that “history never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.”
If so, then it’s possible to find something poetic in the final, frenzied days of the Missouri legislature’s 2023 regular session. There’s always a red-meat social issue that sucks up lots of floor time. This year didn’t disappoint with legislation that places limits on transgender health care and athletic participation.
Sometimes Missouri finally joins the rest of the nation with common sense legislation, like the ban on texting and driving that eliminates the silly law that only made it illegal for those under the age of 21.
And some bills simply can’t make it across the finish line. Legislation that wound up on the cutting-room floor in 2023 included a prohibition of foreign ownership of farmland, open enrollment for public schools and stricter standards for amending the state Constitution.
These are issues that will come up again in future sessions. But after another failed attempt in 2023, the legislature should call a time-out on something that always seems to come up short: sports gambling.
The whole debate over the legalization of sports gambling has a “Lucy with the football” air about it. Lawmakers propose sports gambling, sports fans get excited, casinos see dollar signs and then it all gets yanked away late in the session. Good grief.
This year the culprit proved to be the unregulated video lottery terminals that proliferate in gas stations, truck stops, and makeshift gambling parlors across the state. Courts have found these machines to be illegal and regulators have called them a form of gambling. Yet these gray-market gambling devices continue to operate in plain sight, generating huge profits with no benefit to education or local communities.
As in past years, sports gambling got derailed when lawmakers tried to attach measures to legalize and regulate these gray-market machines. If lawmakers pushing for sports gambling were guilty of anything, it was wishful thinking in believing that 2023 would be any different.
Going forward, the best bet for legalized sports gambling would be to take the issue of gray-market devices out of the legislature’s hands. The attorney general could issue an opinion that these machines are illegal. That hasn’t happened, and no one seems willing to press the governor at a time when there’s this much money in the state budget being directed back to local districts.
So the 2023 session ends like many others, with some success and some failure and some issues pushed back to next year. At least Interstate 70 will be three lanes in each direction, a historic investment that will benefit those who want to drive across the state to place a sports bet in Kansas.
