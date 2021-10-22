The St. Joseph City Council channeled West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in putting the brakes on a full-speed-ahead push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
That’s a good thing.
It was refreshing to see council members avoid the trap of debating climate change as a partisan issue during a meeting of the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee. Instead, our elected leaders chose practicality over both doomsday forecasts and pseudo-scientific skepticism. They seem to understand that it’s time to do something — rising temperatures will have a dire impact on weather, food sources, water and migration patterns in the long run — but action must be achieved in a strategic and balanced way.
It might be a small thing, almost semantics, but the council did just that in striking the words “top” and “priority” from a resolution encouraging practices that limit greenhouse gas emissions. Taken to its extreme, nearly everything that doesn’t involve wind or pedal power would grind to a halt if reduction of greenhouse gases became the top priority on every single decision.
Need to get the BearCat out for an armed standoff? Sorry, that thing spews CO2.
It probably does, but policymakers at all levels need to exhibit common sense, something that’s in short supply in the national debate. One side buries its head in the sand and the other believes in immediate action so that President Joe Biden looks good at an upcoming conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
There is a middle ground. In Congress this past week, Manchin put his foot down on a $150 billion clean energy plan that’s central to the president’s $3.5 trillion (for starters) social infrastructure bill. Far from misguided denial, the senator simply looks at what’s happening in Britain and Germany and realizes a rush to mandated renewable energy targets without a plan is a recipe for blackouts and soaring prices.
The easy thing to do is to require that investor-owned utilities grow clean electricity sales by 4% a year, which this proposal in Congress does. The hard thing is to figure out what happens when the wind stops blowing in August or the winter storm blows through in February. That’s left to another day.
The easiest way to combat climate change is to revert to a preindustrial society, but here the remedy seems as bad as the disease. In the same way, the budget deficit could be eliminated with an immediate cut in social programs and a drastic tax increase, but at the cost of tremendous immediate economic and social harm.
Climate change shares some similarities with the national debt. Both are long-term problems that must be addressed in ways that minimize short-term pain. Our council and a senator from West Virginia figured that out.
What about everyone else?
