Robidoux Landing

This view looking west at Robidoux Landing shows the Missouri River just past the double-decker Interstate 229 bridge.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

For a city blessed with beautiful green space, Robidoux Landing is a letdown.

It isn’t really a park as much as a parking lot under a bridge, the kind of place that might attract creepy white vans. The “park” is hemmed in with railroad tracks on one side, the river on another and a scrap yard just to the south. That leaves only one viable direction, where a trail weaves its way north toward the more substantial development of a nature center, the casino and softball fields.

