For a city blessed with beautiful green space, Robidoux Landing is a letdown.
It isn’t really a park as much as a parking lot under a bridge, the kind of place that might attract creepy white vans. The “park” is hemmed in with railroad tracks on one side, the river on another and a scrap yard just to the south. That leaves only one viable direction, where a trail weaves its way north toward the more substantial development of a nature center, the casino and softball fields.
All signs point north, and the St. Joseph City Council finally got the message. You can disagree with this council’s stance that areas north of Downtown are the only workable site for riverfront development, but you can’t fault the decisiveness. Led by Mayor John Josendale, this council seems ready to act after years — no make that decades — of dithering inaction and studies about how to develop the riverfront.
It’s a nod to reality. One of the more recent riverfront studies, one that cost taxpayers about $150,000, recommended a trail-themed design with cabins, an aerial tree walk and a large event lawn as well as pickleball and sand volleyball courts added to Heritage Park. A water-themed design suggested a marina and a boat ramp, possibly with a restaurant nearby.
This kind of consultant’s dream always makes for lovely conceptual drawings, but in addition to the price tag ($91 million), there was the question of where to squeeze all of this development. It seemed unlikely that the existing parking lot/park would be able to accommodate it, and waiting for cooperation from the railroad would be a recipe for more inaction.
It’s interesting that the two things that moved the dial were both out of the city’s control. One was the Missouri Department of Transportation’s lack of enthusiasm for refurbishing Interstate 229 or pursuing a new location that cuts through private property and possible contaminated sites to the east.
The other was the casino’s apparent lack of interest in relocating Downtown to anchor a new hotel or events center. The city had a hard time letting that dream die, but acceptance of reality means Downtown is no longer the focal point of riverfront development.
All in all, we can’t disagree with the city’s position on riverfront development, although in hindsight it would have made sense to save money on all those studies and just wait for the casino and MoDOT to make their intentions known.
Now we know. The problem for the council is that voters in 2011 approved a hotel-motel tax to include seed money for riverfront development and a Downtown events center. The term “riverfront” was more vaguely defined back then, but elected leaders will have to make sure expenditures from this funding source align with voter expectations.
