Giving Tuesday has just passed, and once again people have responded to local and national organizations.
It is comforting that even in the middle of a global pandemic, as well as during local and national economic concerns, to see that people are finding ways to be generous. The whole community benefits when people use time and resources to this end. St. Joseph is fortunate to have so many charities and nonprofits that serve the needs of the community.
Remember that it’s a two-way street. Generosity benefits those who give and also local and national organizations so that they can continue their work throughout the year. Of course, individuals who seek additional help from these organizations often get a “hand up” to make it through winter and perhaps receive a fresh start in life. The recent news on a significant spike in natural gas rates illustrates how some families and individuals may feel overwhelmed and require assistance with various needs.
While we applaud giving of all kinds — whether it is a gift to a friend or a well-known organization — the impact of our giving goes further when we give wisely.
That means giving to organizations that are well-managed and transparent to ensure that our gifts have the maximum impact. There are organizations for which more than 80% of what is given goes directly to benefit others. Groups like Charity Navigator and the Council for Nonprofits can guide us as we give, and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has several helpful links on its website.
These organizations use metrics such as overhead costs, total dollars raised, money distributed and people served to rate charities and other nonprofits. Their lists have proven trustworthy and have consistently provided those who choose to give with a solid guide to fulfill their giving goals.
Charity auditing groups also provide transparency. Organizations that exist for the benefit of the community can do great things. However, since they often rely on volunteers and part-time employees, it is easy for accountability to slip through the cracks. Therefore, those organizations that open themselves up to evaluation, including those that welcome transparency, are generally those that make the best targets for charitable giving.
So as we celebrate the act of giving, even beyond Giving Tuesday, let us give wisely. By doing so, we all benefit: the nonprofits, the community and those who choose the generous and sacrificial act of giving.
