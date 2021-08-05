The St. Joseph School District did not have an issue on the Aug. 3 ballot, but voters in the city may have sent a subtle message.
It's not us. It's you.
St. Joseph has a reputation of being a city that's against any tax put forward at the polls. But after two sales tax measures sailed to victory, both with support exceeding 70% of the ballots cast in the election, it would seem that a reassessment is in order.
In the last 10 years, voters in the city or county have approved two public safety taxes, bridge repair bonds, multiple city and county capital improvement taxes, two separate library levies, a tax for river levee repairs, a sales tax for ambulance service, two issues involving sewer bonding, two local use tax measures, a Downtown community improvement district tax and a hotel-motel tax.
Even the school district has had success at the polls. In 2012, 65% of voters supported a $42 million bond proposal to build new elementary schools, a significant achievement for a community that hadn't built a new school in 40 years. A 61-cent levy passed in 2019.
The problem for the district is when it loses, at least in recent history, it's a demoralizing beat-down. In 2017, more than 70% of voters in that election rejected a Prop C rollback and 63-cent levy extension. Turnout was 37% for that one. This spring, 65% said "no" to the $109 million bond issue for new and refurbished high schools.
Both the city, county and school district have learned that voters prefer a sunset, or expiration date, to build in more accountability. The city and county failed with permanent local use taxes at the polls before winning passage of the same tax with a 10-year limit, one by a slim margin of 50.5% to 49.5%. The school district did the same on its levy.
But voters might have signaled some flexibility on sunsets. In Tuesday's election, the parks tax, with a focus on capital projects, included a 10-year sunset. The law enforcement measure, geared toward salaries, did not. On a sales tax, perhaps the time has come to forego sunsets for ongoing expenses like payroll. (Every bond issue, by its nature, has a fixed term.)
Perhaps the biggest takeaway is it's not a good idea to view the electorate as misinformed or misguided if they reject your proposal. Instead, give the voters credit. They have shown that they're willing to pay more and support taxes, both sales taxes and property taxes, if it's for something necessary, not exorbitant, and if the government entity or elected officials are listening to what people want and not telling them what they need.
You know what they say about customers in the store. The same is true of voters.
