Students are back on college campuses this week, a welcome sign of either a return to normalcy or a dogged determination to get as close to normal as possible.

How it all works out remains to be seen. Major universities, including Notre Dame, North Carolina and Michigan State, quickly made the pivot to online teaching models after COVID-19 clusters scuttled plans for in-person classes. At North Carolina, 13% of students who were tested turned up positive.

Hopefully, the return is more uneventful at Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State universities, where fall semester classes started this week. Masks are a common feature, and both universities welcomed students earlier than normal in hopes of wrapping up in-person classes prior to Thanksgiving, when increased family contact raises the risk of spreading the virus.

The experience at other universities shows that there’s no perfect model for a successful return. Flexibility will be necessary as all parties make adjustments based on the specific realities at each location.

Here are a couple of factors to consider:

˃ Campus doesn’t necessarily shut down if someone tests positive. At Northwest, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days, while those who have been in contact with a known positive case are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Northwest Missouri State notes on its website that students or staff members become a contact to a positive case if they are within six feet of a person who tests positive, for 15 minutes or more.

˃ Introverts finally get their revenge. Students have to be smart about social distancing, especially in social settings. In some university towns, photos inside bars showed young people crowded together without masks, a recipe for going back to online learning. It might be better to hang out in the library in 2020.

˃ Making this work is important for universities, which already face drastic revenue cuts. A significant drop in student enrollment further exacerbates the problem, while students at some universities are asking why tuition isn’t cheaper for online classes.

At Missouri Western, summer semester enrollment was down 5%, while returning student registration was lagging about 8% to 9%. Those figures were reported in a Board of Governor’s meeting earlier this summer. Northwest received some good news with an initial 3% enrollment increase reported Friday.

At other universities, the abrupt cancellation of in-person classes could be seen as a warning but also a small sign of encouragement. The virus is out there and the goal is not to avoid it completely but to identify and box in clusters before they get out of hand.

It won’t be easy or smooth, but this cautious return could still work.