A new gas tax goes into effect today. While there are few popular taxes, Missourians can take some comfort in the fact that the money raised by this new tax will go toward much-needed infrastructure repairs. Long-neglected roads and bridges throughout Missouri will be the target of these additional funds.
With the U.S. Congress engaged in many months of debate over infrastructure proposals, this gas tax is a way in which the state of Missouri is acting on its own to update crumbling bridges and roads. The Missouri Legislature passed the measure earlier this year, with the annual rate of increase small enough to comply with the state’s Hancock limit on tax hikes.
Of course, as with any tax, timing and transparency are important. Those who are paying more at the pump expect visible results, and infrastructure repairs are the kinds of improvements that are noticeable right away. It is incumbent upon the State Highway Commission and Missouri Department of Transportation to begin the work promptly and to make sure that the benefits extend to both rural and urban areas.
Furthermore, transparent tracking of these funds demonstrates the “one-to-one” connection between this 2.5-cents per year tax increase over the next five years and noticeable improvements to the roads these drivers use.
It certainly helps that Missouri currently has the second-lowest gas tax in the country and that ultimately this 12.5-cent increase will be spread out evenly over the next five years. Furthermore, drivers can benefit from a tax rebate based upon the 2.5 cents per gallon (keep good records). For those who work up the street from where they live, this may add up to only a few dollars per year. However, for those with long commutes, as well as for companies with fleet vehicles, the tax can be a “win-win,” since the additional money can come back to the driver while also helping to fund better roads and bridges in the state’s infrastructure.
When fully implemented, the $460 million in revenue for our state’s roads and bridges will make a noticeable and needed difference throughout Missouri, enhancing safety and providing opportunities for economic growth. But it won’t fix everything. MoDOT outlines $825 million in unfunded transportation needs across the state.
This revenue promises to be helpful especially to often-neglected rural roadways, farm-to-market routes and bridges that have been long in need of repairs and additions.
All drivers, especially those in rural areas, will take note to see if a little more money at the pump will translate into better driving conditions in the long run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.