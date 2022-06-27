So much for building it back all better.
Since 1997, all revenue from the federal gas tax has gone to the Highway Trust Fund, which serves as a catalyst for road and bridge maintenance throughout the country.
This tax of 18.4 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.4 cents on diesel fuel has enjoyed bipartisan support, from Barack Obama to Ronald Reagan. In 1982, it was Reagan, the tax-cutting crusader, who worked with Democrats to double the federal gas tax. Obama took a dim view of a proposed “gas tax holiday” during the 2008 campaign.
But the idea is back. President Joe Biden, who got elected on a platform of fixing up the country’s aging infrastructure, wants to suspend the tax through September to give motorists some relief as gasoline prices punch through the psychological barrier of $5 a gallon in much of the country. It was at $4.59 a gallon last week in St. Joseph, a record high for the city.
Elimination of the federal tax would reduce the price of gasoline by about 4% in St. Joseph, assuming that all other things stay equal. This would please motorists in the short term, but it should be viewed as an election-year gimmick than does little to fix long-term supply and demand problems.
If the price of gasoline goes down, that’s generally a good thing for the economy, but it also means consumers and businesses will use more of it.
That means there will be further price increases without doing something to increase production or curtail demand. Biden has never addressed those core problems, other than spending $7.5 billion on electric vehicle charging stations that people may want or need at some future date.
The reality is a gas tax holiday probably will have the same impact as Biden’s other desperate attempt to influence fuel prices. He already authorized the largest release in history from the strategic petroleum reserves and eased summertime restrictions on ethanol. Motorists hardly noticed. At any rate, more than 80% of what you pay at the pump is due to the wholesale price of crude oil and refining costs, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Like all holidays, this one would result in a hangover when things get back to normal. For beleaguered consumers, it comes home to roost with higher fuel prices down the road and infrastructure that continues to crumble as maintenance is deferred.
Think about it. We now live in a country that eagerly spends $1.2 trillion — much of it borrowed from future generations — to fix infrastructure while at the same time balking at a pay-as-you-go user tax when times get tough.
Remember Rome didn’t collapse simply because of barbarian invasions. The Romans ran out of money and stopped fixing things.
