It’s easy to take a cynical look at rebranding efforts. All too often, rebranding is much ado about logos, slogans and messaging. Sometimes, it’s a pretty bow tied around a package that nobody wants to open.
British Petroleum rebranded itself as BP and inserted Helios, the Greek god of the sun, into its logo. It was almost enough to make you believe you were putting 10 gallons of sunshine into your tank.
Radio Shack once spent millions of dollars recasting itself as “Radio Shack. The Shack.” We’d hate to see what was on the cutting room floor at that company’s rebranding meeting.
St. Joseph Transit long ago rebranded the city’s bus system as “The Ride,” which made it sound like something for Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda. With the assistance of state and federal grants, the bus system is in the process of transitioning into “Go St. Joe” but also making changes to routes and transfer stations.
The goal is to decrease wait times from an average of one hour to 30 minutes and to provide better service to ridership that exceeds 1,000 passengers a day.
This should be considered a rebrand that’s more substantial and consequential than a logo change. That’s good news because the success and viability of public transportation are important whether you call it “The Ride,” “Go St. Joe” or even “City Bus. The Bus.”
Census statistics show that St. Joseph exceeds the national average in the percentage of residents living in poverty and the percentage who have some kind of disability. Both groups would rely on public transportation to remain independent, with Go St. Joe becoming a lifeline to maintaining a job, accessing essential services or going shopping. Public transportation isn’t an extra but something that allows all citizens a better opportunity to participate in economic and civic life. A more reliable and responsive system makes that more possible.
One thing that was left unsaid when City Council members rode a bus Monday was how the best advertising is often free. All across town, signs advertise gasoline at $4.39 a gallon, a new record for St. Joseph. There is no indication that motorists will get a break at the pump this summer.
A spokesman for AAA said tight global supplies and surging demand mean that prices will continue to increase until drivers change their habits. That means driving less or possibly utilizing public transportation as a more cost-effective way to get around.
If St. Joseph Transit wants to change its name and improve response time, we’re on board with that. With the recent trend in gasoline prices, there might be more people who need to climb on board in the future.
