Every motorist who drives past a gas station is reminded of the impact of Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see gasoline selling for more than $4 a gallon in St. Joseph. At about $3.69 a gallon, fuel is about 20 cents off the peak recorded in the summer of 2008.
But there’s another way that consumers everywhere will feel the jolt from the war in Ukraine and sanctions against one of the world’s largest energy-producing nations.
At the start of the winter, natural gas prices were at their highest level in 11 years, at $5.89 per million British thermal units. Prices eased somewhat during the winter but are still nearly twice as high in March as they were in the spring of 2021.
And yet the U.S. still has enough surplus to meet growing demand from Europe. For all the talk of energy independence regarding petroleum, it’s easy to forget the U.S. is a prolific producer and exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG).
In 2021, U.S. natural gas exports hit a record for the seventh-straight year. The U.S. Energy Department anticipates high levels of LNG exports to continue in 2022, with a 16% increase anticipated. In January, the United States supplied more than half of Europe’s natural gas imports. That number is only expected to grow as Russia threatens to shut off supplies.
It’s a matter of debate whether the natural gas shipments to Europe represent an act of altruism or just good business sense. LNG shipments help keep the heat on in Europe as Vladimir Putin uses energy as a weapon, but with natural gas prices six times higher in Europe, exports bring significant profits to U.S. companies.
So much so that some fear that rising exports will deplete U.S. natural gas inventories, raising heating bills in the winter and the cost of generating electricity in summer months. Ten U.S. senators, including former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, sent U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm a letter urging a pause in permits for LNG export facilities pending a review of the impact on U.S. prices.
They sent the letter three weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. That seems like a long time ago. Since then, the humanitarian rationale for shipments to Europe has only increased, but there’s also reasons of self-interest at play.
Some believe that rising energy costs are part of a conspiracy to sell more electric cars, but actually, the opposite is true. With natural gas, increased prices will create an incentive to increase the production of fossil fuels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration now forecasts that U.S. natural gas production will grow by almost 25% through 2050, a prospect that brings long-term benefits both to U.S. consumers and Europeans who want to be freed from Russian influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.