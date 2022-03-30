Last spring’s $107 million school bond issue produced one unfortunate side effect. The debate over the future of high schools sucked the air out of the school board race that was sharing space on the same ballot.
Unlike 2021, no particular school issue has dominated the current campaign for the St. Joseph Board of Education. That’s a good thing because the two people elected to this board will have plenty on their plates, from teacher retention and test scores to a looming decision on whether to put a levy renewal on a future ballot.
At this week’s Board of Education meeting, St. Joseph School District administrators shared information that illustrates the challenge at hand. Based on Missouri Assessment Program results, math proficiency projections ranged from 19% to 32% at the middle schools. For the elementary buildings, math proficiency was less than 10% in at least one grade level at six different schools.
It’s not an exaggeration to say that those elected to the school board will have a chance to make a significant impact on St. Joseph’s future.
Of the five candidates, it’s clear that one has emerged as head and shoulders above the rest of the pack. That candidate is Isaura Garcia. As the mother of two school-age children, she understands the current state of education at the ground level. As a bilingual candidate, she has the potential to build bridges with St. Joseph’s growing Hispanic community.
Garcia’s platform — increasing teacher and staff support, ensuring that students read at grade level, addressing mental health needs and developing parental involvement — shows that she understands the day-to-day needs of students and families but also the broader issues of building trust and support for the school district in St. Joseph. At a recent public affairs forum, she demonstrated a knowledge of the issues and an openness to consider the views of students, parents and teachers while determining board policy.
For these reasons, the News-Press endorses her candidacy.
Of the others running for the school board, Colby Oyerly and Kim Miller came across as the most serious candidates. Miller taught at schools across the world while her husband served in the military. She brings a broad perspective that could serve the board well.
Oyerly also has school-age children and came up just short in his bid to win election to the school board last year. His remarks during the campaign show him to be a thoughtful candidate dedicated to making the school district better.
Coupled with Garcia, either Oyerly or Miller would help the school board as it deals with a myriad of issues that are important to students, teachers and all of St. Joseph.
