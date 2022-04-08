It’s necessary to separate the person from the process following the St. Joseph Board of Education’s lightning-fast hiring of Dr. Gabe Edgar as the next superintendent.
The St. Joseph School District produced a one-page biography that clearly showed that Edgar, who currently serves as the St. Joseph School District’s assistant superintendent of business and operations, is highly qualified for the job.
He manages the district’s $140 million budget, worked to increase the district’s fund balance and served for 11 years as a superintendent in Marceline, Missouri. He has all the advanced degrees and struck the right tone in a YouTube video that the district posted after his hiring was announced.
“I’ve come to build relationships with a lot of you in the district,” he said. “I also want to take the opportunity to send a challenge to you tonight. That challenge is, make a difference. In 2022-23, that is going to be our motto. Make a difference. If we all do this together, we can move the St. Joseph School District forward.”
In terms of tone, Edgar might resemble Dr. Robert Newhart more than Dr. Doug Van Zyl, who is leaving to take a superintendent position in Minnesota. That would be a good thing for a district that needs to connect with the public and build trust. The Board of Education might have made exactly the right choice and saved the community money on a costly search.
Which is why it’s unfortunate that the board does a disservice to Edgar by handling this process in the typical hush-hush way that we’ve grown to expect. Remember that this is the same board that offered little beyond boilerplate statements after Van Zyl’s decision to leave was announced openly among the media and the school district in the Twin Cities area.
Instead, we got a closed-door meeting at 4 p.m. and a video message from Edgar and board President Tami Pasley, which was distributed 59 minutes later. Let’s be charitable and assume there was little discussion at the executive session and that district employees know how to crank out well-produced YouTube videos on the fly.
Compare the SJSD’s approach to the way the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce went about finding a replacement for long-time CEO Patt Lilly. The organization did a search and still went with the inside candidate, Natalie Redmond.
You could argue that the chamber could have saved money by foregoing a search, but the counterargument is the chamber board conferred an aura of legitimacy on Redmond when she was able to rise to the top of a pool of applicants. This allows her to hit the ground running, which she is doing.
Edgar is an equally strong hire, but his board’s focus on speed and its lack of transparency means that he has a bigger hill to climb.
