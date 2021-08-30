It looks as if St. Joseph will have to adjust to a future without the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge.
In a recent series of meetings, the Missouri Department of Transportation outlines three preferred alternatives for the double-decker bridge that has dominated St. Joseph’s western edge for about 40 years. Not one involves rehabilitation of the existing structure, although that is sometimes thrown out as an afterthought.
Some would say if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. But this bridge, in its current form, could suck up as much as $3 million a year in maintenance costs. Over the lifespan of the structure, that’s a lot of maintenance money that could go elsewhere.
Complete rehabilitation is expected to cost $50 million, something that only seems like a bargain if you consider the cost of a new bridge across the Missouri River. MoDOT never seemed to seriously consider the second bridge proposal.
But here’s the problem for MoDOT and the community: The existing I-229 structure has served a purpose since it fully opened in 1986. The bridge accommodates 17,000 vehicles a day, many carrying freight to the stockyards area. About 13,000 of those daily vehicles are local, a sign that this bridge also is part of the daily commuting patterns and a good way to get from the city’s north to the south.
In a future without the double-decker, MoDOT will have to find a way to maintain the traffic flow without disrupting Downtown businesses or creating more problems elsewhere. Roundabouts are a good way to manage traffic flow, but the non-engineers among us wonder how they work with semis full of hogs. There’s also a question of how a change would impact traffic on Highway 36, which already has that awkward stoplight just before the Missouri River bridge for those who want to head south.
Some see the elimination of the bridge as a chance to reconnect St. Joseph with the riverfront. That’s part of the debate, although we would say that the primary consideration needs to be the flow of freight and traffic from north to south and minimum disruption to business. If MoDOT can accomplish that with something that’s less of a maintenance albatross, then it’s time to move forward.
At this point, a final resolution is needed so the city can start thinking about plans for Downtown and the riverfront.
“It’s time for some action, so we can move on with some other projects that may or may not be able to happen, depending on the fate of the I-229 bridge,” City Councilman Brian Myers told our reporter.
That’s something everyone should agree on, even if the future looks a lot different than the past.
