Missouri is one of many states that have chosen to shy away from mandates regarding COVID-19 vaccination and masks. There are portions of the state, including businesses and health facilities, that have mask mandates.
Overall though, state leadership, including the governor, is reluctant to impose statewide mandates. In fact, the attorney general has threatened lawsuits against school districts that do require wearing masks.
Being in a state that is reluctant to impose government mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations and even masking does not relieve us of personal responsibility. If, as some leaders say, we should “leave people to their own choices and sense of responsibility” where public safety is concerned, the best way to demonstrate that these leaders are making the right choice is for people to take it upon themselves to be responsible.
The federal government now is making at-home tests available (COVIDtest.gov). The government also is planning to give away high-quality N95 masks for free. Taking advantage of these resources can make a dramatic difference in the spread of COVID-19, including the highly contagious omicron variant.
Monitoring temperature, being aware of symptoms and safeguarding loved ones are other steps of personal responsibility that can fight this virus and lessen its impact. Also, studies clearly demonstrate that fully vaccinated people and those who have gotten the booster are less likely to experience severe symptoms.
Keeping these things in mind, with very few entities in the state forcing us to get shots, for most, vaccination and getting boosters is a logical means of personal responsibility. Thankfully, it is also a free and relatively simple process.
Unlike the myriad of vaccines required of us from the time we are infants, somehow the COVID-19 vaccine process, as well as the precautions involved in its prevention (like masks), have become highly politicized. People are right to be cautious whenever they feel freedoms are being threatened. However, as we have heard from philosophers, political leaders and even songwriters, with freedom comes responsibility. Bob Dylan once said, “I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom.”
So, as we exercise our freedoms to make choices about our health without the force of regulation, may we exercise that freedom responsibly. May we stay informed about what works and doesn’t work regarding COVID-19. And may we make personal choices to create a healthy environment not only for ourselves but also for those around us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.