Free speech should be synonymous with the college experience, as much a part of the culture as late-night study sessions and walks across campus on a crisp fall day.
In some ways, college is a microcosm of society and the virtual echo chamber of social media. You always find plenty of people who welcome opposing viewpoints ... until they’re offended. The difference is that at a university, a traditional haven of free thought and the exchange of ideas, more is expected.
A Gallup poll, released in 2020, showed that 63% of students believe the climate on campus deters them from expressing themselves openly, up from 54% in 2016. College students favor two policies that would restrict free speech to certain parts of campus: establishing free-speech zones (81%) and providing safe spaces for students (78%).
While 61% of survey respondents say it’s never acceptable to shout down speakers who hold controversial views, that still leaves leeway for quite a ruckus from a disruptive minority. The College Fix, a university free speech organization, documented 11 instances of students shouting down or disrupting conservative speakers between 2017 and 2018.
All of this may not be official campus policy as much as a culture of conformity. In fact, the survey gives professors much higher marks for tolerating different viewpoints than other students and their parents.
But you don’t have to actively restrict speech by shouting down speakers. The effect is the same if, fearing the wrath of the righteous mob, you’re unwilling to voice certain opinions.
The College Pulse, in a 2021 ranking of free speech acceptance on large campuses, placed the University of Missouri-Columbia 93rd out of 154 institutions. Only 24% of students said it’s never acceptable to shout down a speaker on campus. The others might want to take a constitutional law class or at least revisit what they learned in kindergarten.
Said one student in Mizzou’s class of 2024: “The avoidance of controversial topics in classes geared toward controversy creates an environment where you cannot question the material.”
It’s something that needs to change. This month, graduates of East Coast universities created the Alumni Free Speech Alliance, an organization dedicated to supporting free inquiry on campus.
It’s telling that this initiative has to come from alumni, but there’s a growing sense that students, faculty and administrators are either unwilling or unable to counter the groupthink that exists on many campuses.
Those who have been in the real world know that free speech isn’t always easy, smooth or comfortable. You can always tune out what you don’t want to hear or give a countering opinion in a respectful way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.