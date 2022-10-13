When a man is thrown overboard and is in danger of going under, he’ll promise a lot of things.
Get me out of this and I’ll start going to church, stop drinking so much or take the kids to the park on weekends. I’ll be a better person.
A year or so ago, the U.S. Postal Service found itself floundering in a sea of red ink, with long-term health liabilities and changing technology serving as the riptide that threatened to pull it under.
Congress couldn’t turn back the clock on email, but it could throw a lifeline with legislation that removed the requirement that the USPS pre-fund workers’ health benefits for the next 75 years. Suddenly, with the stroke of a pen that saves $27 billion over a decade, the future looked much brighter for an American institution that has survived since the days of Benjamin Franklin.
The USPS made one big promise. It would keep delivering mail for six days a week, much to the benefit of rural areas in Northwest Missouri. When President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan postal reform act into law, the headlines blared: “Six-day-a-week mail delivery saved.”
Things, however, can change when the danger recedes. Do you think that hypothetical drowning man is still going to church every Sunday? In the real world, U.S. Reps. Sam Graves and Emanuel Cleaver — not exactly political doppelgängers — share the same concern that the USPS has reneged on the promise of six-day mail delivery.
The offices of both Graves and Cleaver have received complaints about a lack of six-day mail delivery from both individual households and businesses in parts of Kansas City and north Missouri. It’s a discovery that might not come as a surprise to households where “did we get any mail today?” is a regular question.
When contacted, a spokesman for Graves’ office confirmed that regional post office officials acknowledge that the USPS is not currently delivering the mail six days a week in some parts of the Kansas City area. The two congressmen sent a letter to Postmaster Louis DeJoy demanding answers.
“The failure of the agency to live up to its core promise, particularly when they just posted a $60 billion net profit, is unconscionable,” Graves wrote. “I’ve long supported our postal workers and the dedication they have to delivering the mail on time, but it’s clear there’s a leadership problem somewhere in the chain of command and Missourians deserve some answers.”
The lack of six-day delivery is perplexing because it’s one of the more popular things that the federal government does. Polls show that 91% of Americans have a favorable opinion of the postal service.
Maybe the Biden administration can hand a mailbag to some of those IRS agents being brought on board the federal payroll.
