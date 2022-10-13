This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Postal Service Jobs (copy)

FILE — A U.S. Postal Service carrier delivers mail in this 2019 photo in Pennsylvania. North Missouri Congressman Sam Graves is concerned that the USPS is reneging on six-day mail delivery.

 File photo | Associated Press

When a man is thrown overboard and is in danger of going under, he’ll promise a lot of things.

Get me out of this and I’ll start going to church, stop drinking so much or take the kids to the park on weekends. I’ll be a better person.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.