Campaign season is approaching. People are stepping forward to engage in the process of running for office. Like most newspapers, there will come a time when we may endorse certain candidates. However, today we want to pause and salute all those who are “tossing their hats into the ring” to represent their fellow citizens.
It is easy to complain about the government. It is not easy to step up and be part of government. It is easy to complain about the difficulties faced in city and county government and in education. It is much more challenging to put one’s time and energy toward running for office and perhaps being selected to be part of the solution. It involves long hours and lots of frustration.
The process of democracy stands and falls on the willingness of men and women to allow themselves to endure the scrutiny and accountability of putting their names on a ballot and offering to actively oversee every level of government. Not all will earn your votes or our endorsements, but all are worthy of thanks for stepping up to run.
We must remember that only an extremely small percentage of the population will ever run for office of any kind. Even fewer will ever be elected to office. Whether we agree or disagree with a candidate, we must admit that the act of allowing their name to be placed on the ballot is a sign that our democracy will continue and remain healthy. It is also a sign that there are still people who care enough about our history and future to make the changes so many simply complain about.
So, whether you are running for a relatively unknown office or a position that will wield a great amount of influence, we salute the willingness of these citizens. History tells us that a majority simply wants to apply the principles that are important to them to their office. In doing so, they hope to leave things at least a little better than they found them.
If your favorite candidate wins, then congratulate them and accept it gracefully. Keep them accountable and cheer them on. If your candidate loses, congratulate them and lose gracefully, trusting in the process that has kept this country going for nearly 250 years.
If you win, govern with integrity and accountability. If you lose, continue to let your voice be heard in a constructive manner while supporting the process of government. And remember: We may complain about you, but in our hearts, we are thankful that someone is still willing to step up and do their best to make a difference.
And remember one other thing. There’s always another election in another two or four years, depending on the office.
