As far as legislation goes, Senate Bill 53 does not make for light reading.
Coming in at 176 pages, this criminal justice bill meets the definition of “omnibus.” News accounts during the 2021 legislative session centered on a provision banning police chokeholds, which grew out of the George Floyd murder and protests, as well as language that prohibits “doxing,” or the unauthorized release of a police officer’s personal information online. That, too, grew out of the protests.
One section loosened residency requirements for Kansas City police officers, which was of interest in St. Joseph because of the potential competition for hiring and retaining officers. One thing that didn’t get much notice, but has been discussed at the county level, is the part of the bill dealing with the salaries of county sheriffs.
The bill, which Gov. Mike Parson signed into law in July, repeals an existing statute that allowed a salary commission to determine the pay of the sheriff at the local level. Those commissions are made up of elected officeholders.
Instead, sheriffs in larger first-class counties will make 80% of what an associate circuit judge is paid. For Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, that comes to $116,000, a 50% increase from the current level of $77,000. It will be phased in over five years.
For smaller counties, the salary level ranges from $94,467 to $65,400, depending on the classification.
This puts county officials in a bind because they support their sheriffs and the work that they do in the communities they serve. Puett, for instance, earned praise for taking road patrol shifts while the department was understaffed and steering a law enforcement tax to passage in the August election.
Their issue is one of local control. This flares up from time to time, most recently in Cooper County’s lawsuit that seeks to block a state law that restricts a local governments’ ability to rein in industrial hog farms. It is being heard in Cole County.
Elements of the tension between state and local governments also can be found in Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s litigation seeking to stop a mask mandate in public schools.
Regarding sheriff’s salaries, some county officials have questioned why an unfunded mandate such as this is acceptable when state lawmakers went to great lengths this year to block voter-approved Medicaid expansion. These lawmakers didn’t like how the voters placed an obligation on the state government without a means of paying for it.
It’s a good question, although most of us already know how it plays out. Sheriffs are getting the raise and Medicaid expansion is happening.
