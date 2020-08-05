Public universities face a dilemma. In an era of declining state support, when do they say no?

It’s hard to please every constituency. Some feel strongly about the traditional liberal arts education, while others see value in a more career-oriented focus. A college education appeals to both traditional students right out of high school and adults who are returning or completing degrees. Learning can take place in the classroom or online.

Difficult choices are on the horizon, especially with higher education becoming a likely target as state revenue plummets following the coronavirus shutdowns. Missouri Western State University, which saw its state appropriations remain flat over a 15-year period, is no exception.

One thing seems certain, however. Western’s Center for Workforce Development offers training and career education opportunities that help keep higher education relevant amid the fiscal and demographic headwinds of these times.

Western’s Craig School of Business launched the center to enhance the job prospects of the unemployed or anyone else who wants to upgrade skills and marketability. Today’s relatively high unemployment rates mean that the unemployed will be seeking out training programs in order to get hired someplace else. We believe most unemployed people do want to work.

In addition, if the last recession is any example, the current environment of uncertainty also creates pent-up demand to put new skills to use when the job market finally starts to open up. Workers will shop around, if not right away.

Universities were going in a new direction long before the coronavirus created a new climate of uncertainty. Last year, the Missouri Division of Workforce Development was placed under the umbrella of the Department of Higher Education, a move that signaled a new, more practical mindset regarding the role of colleges and universities.

The Center for Workforce Development is part of this. For now, the coronavirus necessitates an online training focus, with offerings that include exam prep courses and certifications in areas like cybersecurity, agile project management, data analytics and human resources management.

“We worked on getting them up quickly to provide it and then we have plans to build out the center after we have this up and going,” said Annette Weeks, executive director for the Center for Entrepreneurship and the Center for Workforce Development.

The coronavirus will spark new processes and a new way of operating for many private businesses. For a public entity like Western, which faces many of the same challenges right now, the phenomenon is similar.