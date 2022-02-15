Deborah Fox, the president of Highland Community College, might have had something relevant to say about Adolf Hitler and leadership.
Maybe it’s in there if you read the comment over and over: “... there’s certain people that emerge as leaders, good or bad. Even though we don’t like it, Hitler was a great leader ... I don’t emulate it in any way, but he, somehow, even for evil, moved and were able to do things, you know, and it’s terrifying.”
What she had to say was somewhere between ham-handed and deeply offensive. It is not advisable to use the words Hitler, leader and great in the same sentence. The public expects and deserves much better from a leader, particularly a leader of an institution of higher education.
The question is whether this comment amounts to a firing offense, as some have demanded. Despite the raw emotion involved, we believe there should not be a rush to judgment.
Her statement certainly deserves a public rebuke and a review from Highland’s governing board. Fox did issue an apology, and she probably shouldn’t stop with just one.
But a recording of a private meeting, one which may or may not have been taken out of context, shouldn’t serve as a basis for immediate dismissal. There is a certain irony in not wishing to allow due process or further explanation for a comment made about a dictator and a regime that offered no legal protections for 12 years.
In addition, there is a tendency to associate this ill-advised statement with the ongoing allegations and litigation centering on the unfair treatment of Black student-athletes on campus. This issue continues to consume HCC, and it should be addressed in a way that enhances the sense of equality and inclusion.
But firing the president does not necessarily achieve that. It only satiates the urge to lash out.
Fox is not the first person to say something stupid about Hitler or Hitler’s era. In Texas, a school board had the crazy idea that students who are reading about the Holocaust should receive a book with the “opposing” perspective. Whoopi Goldberg didn’t think the murder of 6 million Jews because they are Jews was an act of racism.
Goldberg was rebuked, humiliated and forced to take two weeks off. Maybe Fox deserves the same treatment as Whoopi.
Let the lesson be this. The tragedy of the Third Reich is not that Hitler was Germany’s leader for 12 years. It is that so many people followed him.
In the end, perhaps Fox’s comments serve as a reminder that a leader is only as effective as his or her ability to get people to follow. Highland’s Board of Trustees, in the long run, will have to consider whether Fox has been compromised, but that is something that becomes apparent over time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.