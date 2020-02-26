Here’s a reality check for anyone who’s ever driven over a pothole in St. Joseph.

The city could never build another mile of urban trail, never repair a pool, never change a light bulb at the Missouri Theater or never do another restaurant inspection or screening at the health department. We would still have potholes, stolen cars, speeding motorcycles and aging sewers that sometimes smell bad.

The doesn’t mean city leaders, both staff and the elected council, should throw up their hands at these ongoing problems. The city has an obligation to take care of its existing infrastructure and focus on its core services, like street repair and public safety.

But there’s a balancing act, with a need to keep moving forward and offer a range of services to a city of more than 70,000. We often make the point that it’s not growing much, but that’s still a lot of people who are looking for more out of life than a smooth ride.

The typical “take-care-of-what-you-have” reaction was audible this week after the council voted to authorize $3.9 million for trails and a pedestrian bridge on a stretch of Missouri River bluffs. It’s a lot of money, but the criticism is undeserved for multiple reasons.

First, the land is not at risk of flooding. When these high bluffs become inundated with water, it’s time to abandon any hope about Corps of Engineers river management or the impact of climate change being anything less than profound.

Second, the expenditure is eye-popping but comes from the city’s Transient Guest Tax. This voter-approved levy on hotel visitors was pitched nearly a decade ago to jump start riverfront improvements or a new Downtown events center.

At some point, the city has to spend this money on something related to Downtown or the riverfront. A trail with a bridge over Highland Avenue might be a more modest start to riverfront development than a major upgrade to Robidoux Landing Park, a consideration that the council wisely punted on because of uncertainty over what’s going to happen with the future of Interstate 229 running through this area.

It’s possible to overstate the economic benefits of walking and bike trails, just as some of the windfall from Kansas City Chiefs training camp might be exaggerated a wee bit.

That doesn’t mean you don’t move forward, if there’s still a compelling community benefit.

With trails, just as with Chiefs camp, that benefit exists even if it isn’t always apparent on your commute to work every day. A journey starts with a single step, and the council was wise to begin its riverfront development with a fairly small one in this trails project.