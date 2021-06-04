After everything that happened in 2020, a one-week delay seems like an easy hurdle for those waiting to enjoy public swimming pools in St. Joseph.

Swimming pools were empty all last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. A similar void was found in other traditional features of hot summer days: baseball at Phil Welch Stadium and summer blockbusters inside the cool of an air-conditioned movie theater.

This month’s return of Mustangs baseball to Phil Welch, the recent reopening of the Regal Hollywood 10 in St. Joseph and the planned opening of pools this weekend points to a return to normalcy. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines on mask-wearing at summer camps that should provide some level of comfort that these types of summer activities can go forward if the public takes reasonable precautions.

After 2020, the biggest challenge for pools and theaters might be engrained changes in behavior, some that were accentuated during the pandemic. Movie theaters have to compete with a growing consumer preference to stream films in the comfort of home. For some, a smaller screen is a fair trade-off for more convenience and cheaper snacks.

Theater companies, which are heavily leveraged, can’t afford to let movie viewing become the equivalent of live concerts, where people sometimes only go to one show a year and tickets can cost $100 or more. With the streaming genie out of the bottle, they’ll have to find a way to provide value to go along with an enhanced experience.

Public pools face a different set of problems. Maintenance on older facilities is expensive, with some estimates calling for up to $15 million to keep St. Joseph’s pools viable for the long run. A more pressing need is lifeguards, with cities across the Midwest experiencing trouble finding qualified young people to take what used to be a plum summer job.

Already, some Kansas City-area pools are not opening and others will offer reduced hours of operation. This at least shows that the problem isn’t specific to St. Joseph, but after a year of waiting, many in this city will be hoping that enough lifeguards are willing to take the plunge.