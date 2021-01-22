Some see Joseph Biden’s inauguration as the end of a four-year nightmare. Others see it as a sign of socialism’s creeping menace. His flurry of first-day executive orders — Keystone XL Pipeline, Paris agreement and more — did little to change minds on either side of the political divide.

The 46th president of the United States has his work cut out for him, if he’s to be a leader who can bridge this divide. In these polarizing times, perhaps Americans can find one piece of common ground at the start of the Biden era.

It’s good to see dogs back at the White House. Biden brings two dogs to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., including the first rescue animal at the White House, a German shepherd named Major.

Donald Trump was the first president since the 1860s who did not move some sort of pet into the White House, although Vice President Mike Pence and his family, who lived at the U.S. Naval Observatory, had a cat named Hazel, a dog named Harley, a snake named Sapphira and a bunny named Marlon Bundo.

For past chief executives, the roster of pets included Calvin Coolidge and his raccoon in the 1920s and Ronald Reagan’s dog, Lucky, a Bouvier des Flandres that grew from a “ball of fluff” to “be the size of a pony,” according to memoirs of First Lady Nancy Reagan. George Washington had foxhounds named Sweet Lips, Drunkard, Tipler and Tipsy. Theodore Roosevelt had a bull terrier that ripped the pants off the French ambassador, according to the American Kennel Club.

Just having a pet dog or cat doesn’t make someone a better person. As vice president, Richard Nixon used his dog, Checkers, as a deflection amid allegations that he misused financial contributions from his supporters. It’s still known as the Checkers speech. Lyndon Johnson got into hot water for picking up his beagle by the ears. Hitler had a dog.

But in this country, a politician’s devotion to animals adds a common touch and a connection to everyday Americans, many of whom have experienced the companionship of pets while working from home during the pandemic.

Who can forget the images of Bill Clinton, during the height of the Lewinsky scandal, exiting Marine One with his Labrador, Buddy, trailing behind? It seemed like his only friend at the time.

At some point, Biden might feel he needs a friend as well. It’s good to know he has two.