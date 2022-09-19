Monday marked the beginning of a 50-day sprint to the general election, a milestone that fuels speculation about whether Democrats or Republicans will win control of Congress.
At the local level, voters might be occupied with a more practical question as the weather turns cooler and the campaigning gets heated. Will voters in St. Joseph approve a half-cent sales tax for police salaries?
The answer doesn’t come down to whether the police department is facing a staffing crisis (it is) or whether officers deserve better pay (they do). The bigger question is whether this sales tax will be more effective over the long term than a half-cent public safety tax approved in 2013. (Insert your answer here).
A News-Press report shows that the 2013 tax, which brings in an average of $6.6 million a year, hasn’t had the desired effect, especially in regard to police staffing. When the tax took effect, the department used about $2 million a year for salary increases, yet here we are, nearly a decade later, seeking another tax as pay rates fall behind peer communities.
The city was supposed to allocate about $1.4 million a year to hire 20 more officers, but that figure never exceeded $1 million over an extended period. Now, the city has 18 vacancies.
For all the complaining about sewer rate increases in St. Joseph, at least voters were given the system improvements that were either required or forced upon us, depending on your perspective. With public safety, voters approved a tax that could generate more than $60 million in a decade, yet here we are with many of the same problems as in 2013.
A flaw in the 2013 tax might be that it was divided between three entities: the police department, the fire department and the health department.
Politically, there’s some logic there. If you spread out the benefits, you gain more support at the polls. But you also dilute the impact. A school system might be tempted to use revenue from a bond issue to make small fixes to every district building, but that also means your biggest problems are getting bigger. At some point you’ll have to ask for more and voters will feel fatigued and blindsided.
For St. Joseph, the 2022 tax is different in that it is devoted strictly to police salary needs, which means it holds greater potential from a budget standpoint. But that makes it a tougher sell at the polls.
St. Joseph voters have shown a willingness to support law enforcement and to embrace a sales tax as a revenue generator. While there’s reason to believe that won’t change in 50 days, it would seem that the backers of this tax are obligated to explain to its citizens, many of whom desire better police protection, how it will be different this time.
