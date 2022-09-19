This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


police sirens placeholder

Monday marked the beginning of a 50-day sprint to the general election, a milestone that fuels speculation about whether Democrats or Republicans will win control of Congress.

At the local level, voters might be occupied with a more practical question as the weather turns cooler and the campaigning gets heated. Will voters in St. Joseph approve a half-cent sales tax for police salaries?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.