When Kentucky residents surveyed the damage from last weekend’s tornadoes, the budget deficit would have been the furthest thing from their minds.
Rescue, recovery and relief were immediate concerns. The same goes for victims of hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West and those in Northwest Missouri who experienced major flooding on multiple occasions, most recently in 2019. All of them could relate to the suffering in Kentucky and surrounding states, including parts of Missouri.
Disasters know no boundaries or political affiliations. President Joe Biden, speaking in Kentucky, is correct when he says, “There are no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes.”
It should come as no surprise that this spirit is lacking in today’s political climate. All too often, the needs of disaster victims are cast aside to score political points.
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a Republican, once had this to say about federal disaster aid that he rejected for other states. “We spend too much. We owe too much. We cannot keep spending money we do not have.”
He is right about deficit spending, but he confuses long-term threats with short-term needs. A parent on the brink of bankruptcy wouldn’t hesitate to take a child to the emergency room, regardless of the medical bills.
It’s not surprising that Paul has a different view on federal assistance now that his constituents are on the receiving end. He’s not the only one who needs a reminder.
In 2019, U.S. Senate Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar all voted against a $13.45 billion relief package for Midwestern flood victims, as did independent Bernie Sanders. They’re not exactly deficit hawks, but all wanted to make a point about funding for Puerto Rico.
In addition, there always seems to be plenty of tsk-tsk coverage from national media outlets about Midwest flood relief and climate change.
Again, climate change is an issue demanding action, much like the debt, but not at the expense of denying aid to those facing an immediate crisis.
That’s not to say it always should be business as usual in responding to disasters. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., got bipartisan support for a bill that’s meant to stop the Federal Emergency Management Agency from sending debt collectors after disaster victims. He is pushing other legislation that’s designed to cut down on the paperwork that small communities go through to rebuild after disasters. These are initiatives that deserve support because they make FEMA and disaster assistance more effective.
Disaster relief shouldn’t be a political football, just like politics shouldn’t intrude in areas of national security. Respond to immediate needs before addressing long-term challenges.
