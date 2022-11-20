This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


In 2016, Missourians went to the polls and overwhelmingly supported the concept of requiring photo identification to cast a ballot in future elections. That year, Amendment 6 gained 63% of the statewide vote.

It wasn’t the end of the story. The issue was mired in years of court and legislative challenges amid gloom-and-doom predictions of disenfranchisement and voter fraud, depending on what side you’re on. Missourians finally were required a present a photo ID in the Nov. 8 election after some of those legal questions were answered and the legislature passed a bill that Gov. Mike Parson signed into law.

