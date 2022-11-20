In 2016, Missourians went to the polls and overwhelmingly supported the concept of requiring photo identification to cast a ballot in future elections. That year, Amendment 6 gained 63% of the statewide vote.
It wasn’t the end of the story. The issue was mired in years of court and legislative challenges amid gloom-and-doom predictions of disenfranchisement and voter fraud, depending on what side you’re on. Missourians finally were required a present a photo ID in the Nov. 8 election after some of those legal questions were answered and the legislature passed a bill that Gov. Mike Parson signed into law.
Instead of bringing chaos, the first election with photo ID brought ... just about nothing. Preliminary results, at least from Buchanan County, show only 47 of 25,000 voters did not present a photo ID at the polling sites. Of those 47, only two ballots were thrown out because their signature on a provisional ballot did not match the one on a registration card on file. That means 99.9% of votes were counted.
It would be naïve to assume that the debate over election processes is over. There will be battles over drop boxes, early voting and mail-in ballots in future legislative sessions.
But the results of the Nov. 8 election, at least from Buchanan County, should put the public at ease regarding photo ID. In addition, these results should expose both sides in this election debate as engaging in fear-mongering and hyperbole.
Anyone who thinks a photo ID requirement would disenfranchise many people hasn’t spent much time at a polling site and noticed that voters have been flashing their driver’s licenses for years. Those who don’t have one can get a state ID free of charge under the new law. The bigger issue in not being able to vote is in letting the registration deadline lapse. That’s because you will need to be registered with a signature on file to cast a provisional ballot.
At the same time, the fact that so few ballots needed to be rejected in the most recent election shows that fraud is a rare occurrence. Elections were well-run on the county level before the ID requirement and they will continue operating at a high standard in the future. Local election authorities, both Democrats and Republicans, are reasonable people who follow the law and also want to make sure you can vote.
One thing to watch for is voter turnout. If it sags in future elections, that could be an indication that the photo ID requirement is keeping some individuals from the polls.
But there’s nothing yet in the 2022 results that indicates that was a widespread issue. Photo ID is a reasonable requirement, and it’s time to put the gloom-and-doom predictions to rest.
