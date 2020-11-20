Everyone who’s having a great 2020, raise your hand.

That’s what we thought. It’s been a tough year for just about everybody, from teachers to factory workers, small-business owners to health-care workers. Farmers experienced more than their share of economic shocks. On the heals of a trade dispute, the coronavirus caused bottlenecks in the livestock supply chain and contributed to a crash in corn-based ethanol demand as transportation came to a standstill.

This summer, farmers were taking a short position on various commodities, with corn for December delivery priced at $3.36 a bushel. At one point, corn prices bottomed out at $3.06 in one contract on the Chicago Board of Trade, but now things are picking up.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting strong export demand. U.S. soybean sales to China doubled since the countries signed a bilateral trade agreement earlier this year. Now, corn exports are picking up as China looks to rebuild its swine herd following an outbreak of African swine fever, a crisis the preceded the coronavirus. U.S. producers also gain from a significant drop in Ukraine’s corn exports.

The USDA raised its season-average corn price to $4 a bushel, a 40-cent increase from the previous month’s projections. Soybean futures took a breather last week after climbing to a four-year high of $11.18 a bushel. After a market rally that started in August, the USDA puts the average price for soybeans at $10.40 a bushel, up from $9.80 the previous month.

All this comes as good news for Americans who will sit down for some version of Thanksgiving dinner this coming Thursday, though these gatherings might be smaller with certain restrictions. These days might seem like the darkest period before the dawn, with a wave of coronavirus cases hitting rural areas extremely hard.

Through it all, farmers still are able to provide a cheap and ample supply of food for our tables, with market conditions that seem to be showing signs of improvement for the critical segment of the local economy. This is cause for thanks.