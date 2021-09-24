For starters, let’s give Bill Falkner some credit. The former mayor and current state representative isn’t afraid to dream big.
He doesn’t limit his vision of St. Joseph’s future to the filling of potholes and the building of walking trails. There’s a lot more cement necessary for what he has in mind: a whole new bridge to connect St. Joseph with Elwood, Kansas.
Falkner has been preaching the benefits of a new Missouri River bridge for some time now. His latest pitch, discussed at a meeting Tuesday, would include rail and pedestrian access along with a highway for vehicles to get to Rosecrans Memorial Airport and Elwood.
In his view, the bridge would benefit the Air National Guard base and bring economic development to Elwood. Railroad track relocation, if that’s part of the plan, could have an impact on riverfront development in St. Joseph.
Significantly, the cost for such a project did not seem to come up when Falkner outlined his idea and others in the room enthusiastically endorsed it. Not just the cost of building a bridge but also making improvements to the connecting routes on both the Missouri and Kansas sides.
Where are Kit Bond and his earmarks when you need them?
There are also big philosophical issues to consider. Should it be the primary concern of St. Joseph city leaders to develop the economy in Elwood, as opposed to the east side of this city or south toward the growing Kansas City market? St. Joseph’s population is declining. If you did an exit interview with those who left, chances are a lack of access to Elwood was not one of the main reasons.
But don’t rule this out. In Jefferson City, Falkner demonstrated political skill in advancing an online sales tax and political courage in his vote for Medicaid expansion.
For now, he’s fast becoming the local version of Rich “Bullet Train” Pisani, who once made a name for himself when he traveled to every Missouri county to promote the concept of high-speed train service.
The trains still move slowly in this state. For Bill “Bridge to Elwood” Falkner, maybe things will be different.
