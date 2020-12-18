More than 100 years later, Britain’s Imperial War Museum gives a straightforward account of how many soldiers died, how many shells were fired and even the weight of packs carried on the bloodiest day in Britain’s military history.

“As an attritional offensive, the Battle of the Somme involved heavy casualties on both sides. By the end of the first day..., British forces had suffered 57,470 casualties, of whom 19,240 were killed.”

The war poet Wilfred Owen, who died one week before the 1918 armistice, had this to say about trench warfare: “What passing-bells for these who die as cattle? — Only the monstrous anger of the guns.”

Owen’s work still is read and quoted today, not because he tallied the statistical horror of World War I but because he provided an intimate and humane voice to a doomed generation. Today, some of our battles take place in the sterile setting of an ICU or a nursing home, but statistics still manage to tell a story that is both complete and lacking. We learned last week that 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. In Buchanan County, a 100th death from COVID-19 means that this virus has now claimed roughly 1-of-1,000 people in our population, a sobering milestone.

But have we really grasped the toll of this disease and the suffering, sacrifice and dedication that remains shrouded behind the wall of HIPAA privacy restrictions? Those stories — a hospice worker who makes sure that elderly patients don’t die alone, the nurses quarantined from their own families or the woman who sews and gives away masks to anyone who needs them — emerge from this news organization’s annual “20 Who Count” feature.

For more than two decades, “20 Who Count” has told the stories of those unsung heroes in our communities, although this is the first installment to occur in the middle of a pandemic. Those included in “20 Who Count” are people who rarely show up in the newspaper or on the evening news. They accomplish small and grand gestures out of a sense of duty, responsibility and compassion, not self-promotion or ego.

They didn’t seek us out. We sought them, not to sing their praises but to provide a glimpse of how each one of us can navigate and endure the floods, sickness and other challenges that often seem unbearable. We hope that their stories, in today’s edition of the News-Press, provide a bright spot and glimmer of hope in what has otherwise been a very dark year.

The numbers paint a grim picture of 2020. The people behind those numbers tell us something altogether different.