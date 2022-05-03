Six years ago, state statistics showed that 814 Buchanan County residents had heard these three words: “You have cancer.”
That information comes from the state of Missouri’s 2016 county-level health profile, which tracked the number of residents that have ever been told they were diagnosed with cancer. There was no additional information on types of cancer or outcomes, nor was there an update of this information posted since 2016.
We don’t know the details or the backstory of any of these patients, but we know that none of them can be considered a statistic. They are grandmothers and grandfathers, mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, friends and neighbors. Surely, they will never forget the day they heard those words.
It’s worth considering the range of emotions that each one experienced after they learned they were a cancer patient. Did the news spark a sense of terror or a fierce will to live? Did they think of the impact on their finances, their families or their sense of mortality? Did they give up or dig in?
Perhaps those of us who have not had cancer cannot fully relate but the disease touches nearly all of us either directly or through the trials of a loved one. We can understand the need to provide quality care that gives each one of these patients a fighting chance in the biggest battle of their lives.
On Tuesday, Mosaic Life Care officially unveiled the renovation and expansion of its Cancer Center, a facility that treats up to 190 patients a day. The hospital can point to 25,000 square feet of additional space and physical enhancements like 22 medical oncology exam rooms, six radiation oncology exam rooms and larger laboratory and exam room space. The project is five years in the making and persevered through a pandemic that hit the health care industry hard.
This center offers what these patients need: tests, treatment, procedures and doctors. But they also need hope, comfort and a feeling that they are not alone. The expanded cancer center includes those touches that the non-medical expert can appreciate, including a gift shop with items specific to cancer patients, an outdoor healing garden, windows overlooking a lake and an outdoor walking trail and pavilion. Plans also include a caregiver zone, a patient wellness gym and a library.
These amenities should not be viewed as mere extras.
This dreadful disease has taken so many from us. Going forward, it provides a measure of solace that anyone who hears those three words will receive quality care that is delivered in a way that adds comfort and compassion during the difficult days ahead.
