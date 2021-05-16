Some adults, who presumably spend their adult years showing up for work and getting paid for it, recoil at the thought of a financial incentive tied to good attendance at summer school.

That means students get paid, in the form of a gift card, if they spend the lazy days of summer in a classroom instead of playing video games, watching TV, going to the pool or doing whatever else kids do with their free time these days.

For some, this is too much to bear. Even the St. Joseph School District, which is not alone in offering this type of incentive, can appear sort of sheepish about it. In a summer school informational sheet, incentives are placed toward the bottom, after transportation but before information on breakfast.

They’ve got it all wrong. Put it at the top and put it in war type. Paying students to sit in a classroom is one of the better investments a school system will ever make, especially after a year when some may have fallen behind academically and socially due to remote learning.

This bridge was crossed years ago. As a society, we pay public funds to private businesses that locate or expand in St. Joseph. Developers claim tax credits for restoring historic buildings. Consumers willingly pay a premium to have a stranger deliver a Chipotle burrito to their door.

The district contracts with an entity called Catapult Missouri for its grade school Summer Journey program, which is different from credit recovery for high school students. Catapult provides materials, supplies and curriculum, and the district hires its own site directors and teachers. More than 40 Missouri school districts used Catapult for summer school programming in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

In St. Joseph, some see this as a questionable use of taxpayer funds, but the district has said Catapult pays the incentive to students. This might be true, but it’s also possible that some public funds make their way indirectly to Catapult. Missouri reimburses local districts for summer school expenses, based on enrollment. The St. Joseph district expects to have a surplus in state dollars after paying teachers and for Summer Journey.

The nitty-gritty of school funding tends to befuddle, and we won’t belabor the reader with an attempt to follow the money from point A to point Z. Our only point is that there’s no need to obfuscate.

The benefits of having kids in school is clear and tangible. At $100 a pop, regardless of where the money originates, this seems like an idea that pays a dividend when considering the long-term benefits for more students in school for more hours.

If not, what do you prefer to do with your education dollars? Money for administrators or drawings of new high schools?