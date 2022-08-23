St. Joseph is blessed with a multitude of parks.
There are tiny neighborhood pocket parks, acres of green space at either end of the city and miles of parkways twisting in between.
This kind of bounty can be both a blessing and a curse. It’s hard to find many downsides during these final, glorious days of summer weather, but limited resources mean that maintenance and upkeep will remain a challenge. The addition of rolling stock from the half-cent parks sales tax will help, but it’s going to be difficult to keep up with 1,500 acres, 26 miles of parkway and boulevards and 48 parks and related facilities.
Thankfully, there are groups like Friends of Krug Park, with volunteers who spend less time complaining about what isn’t getting done and more time painting, weeding, raking and bagging.
Members of this organization, which also serves as a neighborhood watch group in the North End, have stepped up to help protect and beautify one of the crown jewels of St. Joseph’s parks system: the 120-year-old Krug Park. This organization’s membership has painted rocks, trash cans and railings in recent months. In partnership with the parks department, a 100-year celebration of the Krug Park castle, which dates back to 1922, is scheduled for Sept. 24.
“We thought it deserved a little attention for making it 100 years,” Terry Turback, a founder of the organization, told our reporter. “Friends of Krug Park wanted to have a birthday party for it.”
The city plans some major upgrades to Krug Park, including a $6.5 million renovation of the amphitheater and $1.5 million in improvements to the century-old castle. Krug will receive more funding from parks tax revenue than any other facility, but large chunks of money can go only so far.
It’s the enthusiasm and support of volunteers like Friends of Krug Park, as well as trail volunteers and others who contribute through the adopt-a-park program, who provide a valuable assist to help keep the city parks assets beautiful and viable.
It’s a cliché to say that everyone can do their part, but it’s true. The average citizen can leverage millions of dollars for parks and other city facilities by volunteering with a group like Friends of Krug Park or just making sure that the trash goes into the bin.
All too frequently, acts of vandalism and littering have drawn attention for all the wrong reasons. This is a blight that shouldn’t be minimized or ignored. But let’s also take a moment to recognize the many volunteers, like those with Friends of Krug Park, who counter the acts of pointless destruction and supplement the funding of taxpayers and the work of city employees.
