When Congress was debating the American Rescue Plan, aid to state and local governments emerged as a major point of contention.
Now we know why.
Opponents saw COVID relief funds as a blue state bailout. They feared a money grab and a potential misuse of federal dollars to cover poor spending decisions closer to home.
At the time, this kind of opposition, coming from Republicans, seemed partisan and mean-spirited. But the effects of COVID-19 were widespread and severe, so the plan was approved with $350 billion in recovery funds for state, local and tribal governments.
Then the St. Joseph City Council got its hands on $19 million in rescue act funds and had to make some hard decisions. So far, the results are enough to justify the initial skepticism from Congress.
As far as federal money goes, state and local recovery funds come with relatively few strings attached. The rescue act specifies that the money can be used for public health needs, premium pay, replacing lost revenue and investing in water and broadband infrastructure. There are red lines for things like offsetting tax cuts and paying down pension liabilities, but otherwise, the sky’s the limit.
At first, the city’s rescue plan allotment was seen as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for transformational projects that make a long-term impact or address pressing city needs, like job training and community appearance. A panel of citizens was appointed to make recommendations to the council.
But like someone who wins big at the casino, the council can’t seem to resist playing the big shot when flush with cash. First, about $5 million was diverted to keep sewer rates from rising, a proposal that plays well politically but will prove short-lived.
Now the council is looking to provide a $2,000 bonus for every full-time city employee and $1,500 for those who work part-time. This falls under premium pay for workers, although the Treasury Department’s own guidance suggests that this is a form of hazard pay for essential employees. Surely, not all employees faced the same risk of exposure. Shouldn’t the standard be different for the cop who physically interacts with the public compared to someone who fills potholes or is stuck behind a desk?
It’s a difficult needle to thread, but what made it worse was the unseemly debate, at a work session, on whether to take the money from sewer relief or from other projects. Some council members even complained that certain applicants already received federal funds from other programs, as if these nonprofits should apologize for not having a tax base and daring to tackle problems like addiction and homelessness.
The council’s job is to make tough decisions, not to give a trophy to everyone in City Hall.
