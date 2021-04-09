For years, you’ve heard that this nation’s infrastructure is deteriorating. Actually, no one needs a verbal reminder.

All you need to do is drive over bridges and highways or walk through a crowded and outdated airport terminal. You get the picture.

An infrastructure bill should be one of the easiest things to get done in our nation’s capital, like one of those short putts that your opponent concedes. But major infrastructure legislation still managed to elude the Obama and Trump administrations, so it might be time to grab the putter and line it up.

Unless you’re Joe Biden. He prefers to swing from the heels. Leave the short tap to others.

Biden called his $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan “big,” “bold” and a “once-in-a-generation” investment. But is it an infrastructure plan?

In reality, it’s a combination of infrastructure, social programs and a concept or two plucked from the Green New Deal. It includes $115 billion for bridges and roads, $85 billion for public transit, $25 billion for airports and $17 billion for waterways and ports of entry. There’s $45 billion for lead pipe removal, $56 billion for water system modernization and $100 billion for high-speed broadband.

Those are things you’d find in a typical infrastructure bill, but then the crafters of this legislation get creative. There’s $10 billion for a Civilian Climate Corps, $213 billion for affordable housing, $12 billion for community colleges, $400 billion for home-based care, $180 billion for climate research and $213 billion to retrofit commercial and government buildings. There’s more for charging stations than for roads and bridges, which might be putting the plug-in cart before the horse.

You can imagine Biden peering into the black hole of this legislation and saying, “Yep, there’s infrastructure in there.”

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said on “FOX News Sunday” that only about 30% of this proposal qualifies as infrastructure. The rest is worthy of debate, but why wouldn’t Biden take the short putt, pass an infrastructure bill that everyone says they want and leave the other issues for legislation on another day?

“I think it would be an easy victory if we go back to look at roads and bridges and ports and airports and maybe even underground water systems and broadband,” Blunt said.

There’s plenty of stubbornness all around. Republicans don’t seem willing to budge on concerns about the price tag and increase in corporate income taxes. Democrats, who give lip service to bipartisanship, don’t seem willing to narrow an expansive and ambitious definition of what makes an infrastructure plan.

Infrastructure is something everyone says they want. If the two sides can’t reach an agreement, there really isn’t much hope on anything else getting done.