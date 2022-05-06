Normally, any move to increase the supply of renewable fuel should draw widespread praise. Even more so if this measure saves the average consumer $9 a month and reduces dependency on oil exports that finance Russia’s war of brutality in Ukraine.
But that’s not the case with ethanol, the renewable fuel that’s managed to become a punching bag of Ted Cruz, the Sierra Club and the Washington Post, which gave us the headline, “Biden gives in to the ethanol con.” That’s an impressively diverse roster of enemies.
Nevertheless, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week officially granted a waiver for the sale of 15% ethanol blends during the summer months. E-15 had been banned because of concerns about higher smog levels, but both the EPA and the U.S. Energy Department said increased ethanol usage gives consumers a break on rising prices and serves as a counterweight to Russia.
As for smog, the EPA said it expects no change in evaporative emissions because the volatility standards of E-15 are the same as the current E-10 ethanol blend. “After weighing the societal benefits and considering that no significant change in air pollution is projected to occur as a result of this action, EPA concludes that this action is in the public interest,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a letter to Minnesota’s governor.
In a sense, ethanol is a little like wind power. Both become an easy target because of their flaws.
If you Google “truth about wind turbines,” you get this:
“Well, there’s a lot that goes into preparing the ground for the turbines. A lot of concrete is typically needed, onshore farms will often need new service roads to be put in, and the list goes on. Plus, a lot of these jobs are done using diesel-powered machines.”
If you Google truth about ethanol, you get this:
“A gallon of ethanol delivers only two-thirds as much energy as a gallon of pure petroleum-based gasoline, and as a result, we’re paying about twice as much for that ethanol, per unit of energy, as for petroleum-derived gasoline.”
Opponents of wind turbines love to say that the steel turbines will one day end up in a landfill, but that’s the same fate of planes, automobiles, factory equipment and the weed-wacker in your garage.
Ethanol’s critics will tell us that the fuel doesn’t burn as efficiently as regular gasoline and some seem to blame ethanol for any food shortage, even though the industry figured out how to redirect the byproduct back into the food system as animal feed.
Neither statement is the whole truth. It’s only a kernel, if you pardon the pun, fed to us by partisans with an agenda. The public should see through it and embrace both ethanol and wind, imperfect as they are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.