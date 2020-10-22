St. Joseph school officials can find one measure of solace in what’s been an extraordinarily challenging academic year.

Misery loves company.

School districts across the state face major staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both from teachers who test positive and from those who must go into 14-day quarantine after a confirmed contact with a positive case. In a school setting, it’s easy to see how absenteeism can mushroom following multiple contacts with a student or staff member who tests positive. It doesn’t take too many 14-day periods to wipe away an entire quarter of school.

The St. Joseph School District is contemplating one step to counter what seems to be a staffing crisis. Designating teachers as essential employees could, in some cases, shorten quarantine periods and allow teachers into the classroom sooner. This idea didn’t come out of left field but is being debated across the state, despite a lack of clarity from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on the matter.

The Boonville Board of Education was expected to consider an essential designation this week. Green City schools already declared teachers essential workers, but Jefferson City’s board of education backed down amid blowback from the teachers’ union.

A similar debate is expected in St. Joseph, where the issue was broached in a committee meeting earlier this week. Opponents would see the board as throwing teachers into the lion’s den of coronavirus, but it’s really about seeking some sort of balance that protects people but also allows flexibility to address a chronic staff shortage. The St. Joseph Board of Education, or any school board for that matter, should give the matter careful consideration. It isn’t as reckless as opponents believe, if coupled with precautions like wearing a mask (the right way) and ensuring that a returning teacher shows no symptoms.

Board member Lute Atieh summed it up well. “We have to find a solution that provides comfort to teachers — we cannot eliminate the risk — to get them back into the classroom to help continue educating kids,” he said.

It’s worth noting that many health-care workers were deemed essential at the beginning of the crisis. Hospitals seem to be able to strike a balance between protecting employees and providing essential services — a balance the St. Joseph’s school board should be keen to replicate.

We understand that you can’t just say open the schools and expect it to happen, but you can take every reasonable step to make that action more likely. The school board and administration has attempted that with masks, hybrid models and other measures. An essential designation belongs in the same category.