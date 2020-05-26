Our advice to anyone — businesses, governments or individuals — is to beware of consultants.

Do you need to find efficiencies or reach more customers? Perhaps increase employee satisfaction, monetize the internet or generate a smaller pile of garbage? These outside experts can help with that, but sometimes they seem more adept at telling you what you want to hear. They can almost smell the desperation.

So naturally, when Schneider Electric promised the city big savings on energy usage, we found ourselves in the skeptical corner. In 2018, the city authorized spending around $5 million with the company, which a promise of energy savings that would exceed the steep upfront cost. It was considered Phase One of a long-term energy plan, similar to work this private company has done for the Savannah R-III School District and Missouri Western State University.

The initial returns are showing that this leap of faith could pay off. City officials said Phase One, which involved upgrades to City Hall, the Missouri Theater and other public buildings, is on track to save $6 million, including $70,000 in excess savings in the early months of this program.

Schneider Electric, a company headquartered in France, achieves results in a couple of ways. One is the upfront improvements to lighting, heating, HVAC systems and insulation — spending money to save money.

The other, less noticeable impact comes through changes in behaviors and operations. Some city staff have remarked on a loss of flexibility in the way energy usage is managed, with automation or an unseen hand seemingly monitoring or influencing the lighting and temperature settings at public buildings spread across the city, from fire stations to parks facilities to City Hall itself. Annoying on the ground level, perhaps, but worth the price when looking at the big picture.

Phase Two will involve efficiency upgrades at the city’s wastewater protection facility, a heavy user of energy and therefore a big driver of costs to the city and the ratepayer. City Public Works Director Andy Clements even floats the tantalizing possibility of these upgrades leading to an eventual reduction in sewer bills, that perennial thorn in the side of the bill-paying public.

That sounds appealing, but given what we’ve seen with sewer bills in recent years, in particular the impact of federal mandates that are outside an energy consultant’s control, and we’d suggest underpromising and overdelivering on this one.

That said, Schneider Electric’s track record is one that has put a few dents in our armor of skepticism. This is a contract that appears to be paying off for the city and the public.