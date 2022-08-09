This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Tenderlions

How much does St. Joseph love the tenderloin? The St. Joseph Mustangs changed their name to the Tenderloins for a few games this season.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

There’s an official “day” for everything under the sun. If you don’t believe it, just look on the internet to learn that Tuesday was National CBD Day (with all the stores that sell it, you’d think it would get a month) and Wednesday is actually Duran Duran Appreciation Day. Even if you’re fond of New Wave music, it might be time to acknowledge that things have gone a little too far.

But City Councilman Marty Novak, on his entertaining Facebook page, posted Tuesday that it was National Tenderloin Sandwich Day. Here is an official day that St. Joseph should sink its teeth into.

