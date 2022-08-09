There’s an official “day” for everything under the sun. If you don’t believe it, just look on the internet to learn that Tuesday was National CBD Day (with all the stores that sell it, you’d think it would get a month) and Wednesday is actually Duran Duran Appreciation Day. Even if you’re fond of New Wave music, it might be time to acknowledge that things have gone a little too far.
But City Councilman Marty Novak, on his entertaining Facebook page, posted Tuesday that it was National Tenderloin Sandwich Day. Here is an official day that St. Joseph should sink its teeth into.
It’s actually difficult to verify whether Novak is correct about this because Google likes to auto-correct tenderloin to filet-mignon, which seems a little hoity-toity. Just take Novak’s claim at face value.
St. Joseph, to its credit, is not afraid to embrace the tenderloin, a breaded or deep-fried favorite once described as “shaped like Russia, and just as big.” In St. Joseph, a bun is to a tenderloin what a tutu is to an elephant.
A few years back, local writer and publisher Jay Kerner went so far as to file for a trademark that confirms St. Joseph as the “Tenderloin Capital of the World,” which would seem to give this larger-than-the-bun delicacy the same star status as Walter Cronkite and Jesse James.
This acceptance of culinary reality seems to be lacking in our larger neighbor to the south, which at times runs as fast as possible from anything that would depict Kansas City as a “cow town.” Just look at the Kansas City Royals “city connect jerseys” that were unveiled this year in what’s largely a marketing gimmick to sell more jerseys.
Kansas City’s jerseys were beautifully designed to depict the “city of fountains,” much like Houston is associated with NASA and Colorado is known for mountains. That’s all well and good, but if you asked 100 people what Kansas City is best known for, it’s hard to think that more would say fountains as opposed to jazz or barbecue.
Alas, a jersey featuring a pig on fire would give a small-town impression and might draw the scrutiny of PETA. Then again, if you’re going to the big city on Friday night, you’re more likely to drop money at Gates or Joe’s than in a fountain at Country Club Plaza.
In contrast, the St. Joseph Mustangs know how their bread is buttered, so to speak. In its 2022 campaign, the team showed that the secret to its success is not just the product on the field but an understanding of what its fans want. For the Mustangs, part of that was a transition to an alternate name, the St. Joseph Tenderloins, on select days during the season.
The Mustangs get it because St. Joseph gets it. You are what you eat, and you shouldn’t pretend to be something you’re not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.