What makes a city livable? In many ways, the answer hasn’t changed much since the days when someone was likely to see a horse and buggy clattering down the cobbled streets of St. Joseph.
It’s still about things like transportation, infrastructure, safety, available housing and quality of schools. But information technology should be considered a big part of the mix.
It’s a bit of a cliché to suggest that we suddenly realized this during the pandemic, when everyone started working and attending classes from home. The need for connectivity — the ability to link up with far-flung friends and businesses — has been evident since the days of the Pony Express.
But if the fabled Pony Express shows us anything, it’s that technology can change quickly. A city that once saw itself at the tip of the spear can quickly find itself falling behind the pack.
In more recent times, the deregulation of the telecommunications industry was supposed to open up competition and access to the latest technology. It has, but not as quickly in St. Joseph as in other locations. Some of this could be our own fault. If a St. Joseph neighborhood is going to freak out over an antenna on a water tower, imagine how hard it will be to erect a 5G wireless network across the entire city.
But in other ways, St. Joseph can be a victim of location and circumstance. Private companies see more potential in bringing the latest gizmos to more densely packed urban areas.
Our city can get caught in a self-perpetuating cycle. Population doesn’t grow if technology doesn’t keep pace, but technology is less likely to advance if the population doesn’t increase.
Some of these gaps were exposed during the pandemic. These shortcomings would need to be addressed if St. Joseph is to meet its full potential in the 21st century economy of Zoom meetings, internet commerce and online instruction. Perhaps information technology has to be seen as a hybrid between a public utility and a private company. It may require both public support and private capital to get started.
The good news is that technology can be like a wave. It builds slowly but is hard to stop as it reaches a crescendo, eventually landing in a place like St. Joseph.
This week, a Savannah company called United Fiber announced plans to invest $50 million to expand its high-speed fiber broadband to 36,000 homes and businesses in St. Joseph. This announcement generated a large amount of enthusiasm, something we detect as affirmation that St. Joseph residents and businesses expect and deserve the latest technology and multiple choices if this city is to be called both livable and competitive in the modern world.
