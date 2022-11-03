This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_broadband
Getty Images

What makes a city livable? In many ways, the answer hasn’t changed much since the days when someone was likely to see a horse and buggy clattering down the cobbled streets of St. Joseph.

It’s still about things like transportation, infrastructure, safety, available housing and quality of schools. But information technology should be considered a big part of the mix.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.