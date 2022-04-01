In the past 30 years, both Ted Elo and Terri Lowdon have practiced law in a variety of venues. Both have inspiring stories regarding their educational pursuits and contributions to the city.
Both are candidates for municipal judge to replace John Boeh, who is retiring.
Lowdon’s top priorities center around the warrant and collections systems in St. Joseph. She emphasizes her experience as a private attorney in municipal court cases.
Elo centers his priorities on issues related to the upkeep of property in the community and other aspects of the city’s appearance. His campaign emphasizes his experience as an assistant city attorney.
Both candidates are concerned about the current probation system and desire to find creative ways to address this issue from a municipal standpoint. Making the neighborhood better through effective enforcement of laws, as Lowdon emphasizes, is indeed important. Elo’s emphasis is on moving code enforcement cases more quickly through the court system and finding more effective ways to incentivize absentee landlords to keep up property appearances.
Both recognize that aspects of the current municipal system are broken. Lowdon has stated that the police shortage and the way officers are used contribute to the problem. Elo notes that police officers serving warrants is not a current problem, in part because the state cut funding and also because the shorthanded force cannot devote an officer to serving warrants. Therefore, Elo argues, the most immediate impact a municipal judge can have has to do with more efficient and creative ways of handling the significant property violations that affect the city’s overall appearance. He believes that his experience working at City Hall as an assistant attorney gives him an edge in addressing this vital issue.
Because of his focus on property issues that have long plagued St. Joseph, as well as the broader code enforcement aspect of the municipal court system, we are endorsing Theodore “Ted” Elo for municipal judge of St. Joseph.
