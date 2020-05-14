At some point, every child makes an unreasonable or ill-timed request that results in a type of conflict avoidance that’s part of every parent’s vocabulary: We’ll see.

A note to children. This means no.

This linguistic dynamic comes to mind when hearing about Kenneth Reeder’s suggestion that the city move its June 2 election to August, on the grounds of saving money and ensuring the safety of poll workers and voters. When contacting state officials about moving the election, Reeder said his proposal was deemed “interesting.”

This might have meant it really was an interesting proposal. But like the parent’s weak response to pleadings to eat at McDonald’s when perfectly good leftovers sit in the refrigerator, this may have been a polite, bureaucratic way of saying, “please stop calling us.” We may never know.

The truth is, election authorities are in a bind as June 2 draws near. The scheduled April 7 election moved to June because the earlier date fell in the thick of the coronavirus restrictions, with public gatherings limited and social distancing encouraged. The disastrous Wisconsin election seemed to vindicate this decision.

Now those stay-at-home restrictions are being relaxed, but the general public still seems cautious about venturing out. This is the strongest case for an election delay, this belief that there’s little point in heading out in June if public confidence is likely to be restored two months later.

But can you really say that? What if there’s a second wave of COVID-19 later this year that prompts a call to postpone voting in August or November?

Deferring the democratic process until conditions are ideal is a dangerous proposition, one that’s even a little embarrassing when considering the risks that voters in other nations have accepted to exercise a right that we frequently take for granted. The better position, in our view, is to push forward with a June 2 election that will determine the makeup of the St. Joseph Board of Education, bonds for city bridge repairs and proposed changes to the City Charter.

Some would argue about the cost, but we would suggest that money spent on elections is a better investment than most other expenditures, including St. Joseph’s favorite one: filling potholes.

City Councilman Madison Davis offers good advice when he notes that the ultimate election authority in Missouri is Jay Ashcroft, the secretary of state. If Ashcroft considers it safe to go to the polls, then let’s go to the polls. Put your “I voted” sticker on your face mask when you’re done.

If you can go to Walmart or Target, if you can get a haircut, enjoy a beer at a local bar or work out at the gym, it seems reasonable that you should be able to vote.