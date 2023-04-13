On some level, it might feel good to cast Gabe Edgar aside as superintendent of the St. Joseph School District following an embarrassing charge of driving while intoxicated.
Look at us, the community could say. We are taking a stand against drunk driving. We have zero tolerance for such action.
But there’s a strong element of virtue signaling in all of this. What’s worse, virtue signaling for no real gain.
It’s hard to see how Edgar’s removal somehow elevates drunk driving into an issue that the community takes more seriously. It would seem that Edgar’s public humiliation, along with the knowledge that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking a hawkish stance on impaired driving, is reason enough to think twice before consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel.
What’s more, it’s hard to see how a change of superintendent makes things better for the school district at a time when effective and engaging leadership is badly needed. Just look at what’s on the district’s plate right now: abysmal student attendance, ongoing challenges with teacher retention and difficult decisions in the near future about school boundaries and aging facilities.
Don’t forget about state assessment results that put the district in danger of sliding into provisional accreditation. The easy response is that this is the result of poor attendance, but the reality is test scores could be much, much better.
So again, how does an empty seat in the central office fix all that? It does not. It would only lead to an extended period of inaction that makes today’s problems even more intractable tomorrow. The community needs to avoid kicking the can down the road with our school district.
Edgar can recover and provide good leadership if he remains open and honest with the public. The St. Joseph Board of Education can assist him with a similar level of transparency, but here the board members seem to be falling into the old traps of hiding behind closed meetings, lawyers and guidance from Jefferson City. If the superintendent was hit with some sort of sanction or administrative probation, board members should be willing to say so. Otherwise, as is often the case, the cover-up becomes worse than the crime.
Nevertheless, it is our opinion that Gabe Edgar was the right person to lead the district on March 25, the day before he was arrested with a blood-alcohol level that court records list as .113. He is the right person today.
Whether he is the right person every day until his contract expires in 2026 is something that Edgar himself must answer through self-reflection and the members of the school board must assess in their stewardship of the district during these challenging times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.