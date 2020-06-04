This week’s metropolitan-area unemployment report lays out the reality of coronavirus-related shutdowns for the local economy.

St. Joseph recorded a 7.1% unemployment rate in April, which reflects the first full month for business shutdowns that were designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That’s up from 3.6% in March. In St. Joseph, unemployment hasn’t been this high since September of 2011.

This increase in unemployment comes as no surprise after business activity came to an abrupt halt in the middle of March. Perhaps the only surprise is that it wasn’t worse, considering the latest figures show unemployment of 9.7% statewide and 14.7% nationally.

Two mitigating factors for St. Joseph would be the nature of the workforce, which includes a large number of manufacturing and industrial workers who were deemed essential. Also, Paycheck Protection Program funding may have kept some small business employees off the unemployment rolls for now.

All too often, the debate over reopening the economy is painted as a choice between health and personal liberty. Certainly that’s part of it, but it misses a broader point that a person’s economic well-being can be just as essential to long-term health as just about anything.

We wonder if those 4,397 St. Joseph-area residents who are now counted as unemployed, a number that jumped 89% in one month, would feel that same way. How many of those who are still working, a number that exceeds 57,000 in the St. Joseph metro, are worried about the future? The latest Gallup poll shows a record drop in public confidence regarding the economy.

All this isn’t to suggest a rush to reopen as soon as possible. Economic consequences must be weighed against the health risks in terms of COVID-19 and its spread.

The situation with one occupation, hair stylists, may illustrate the complexities. Someone complaining of not getting a haircut during lockdown could be viewed as selfish, but what about the stylist who goes without income or the taxing entities — schools, fire districts, libraries and cities? They might see it another way.

For the person who cuts hair, the lockdown means struggles with putting food on the table or paying the mortgage or the rent. With schools and local government, there are whispers of future job cuts as funding for essential services begins to run dry.

The numbers are just the numbers, with unemployment, COVID-19 cases and anything else. They are valuable for identifying trends and deciding on next steps.

We would urge policymakers, when deciding on whether to keep up the pace on reopening, to look past the number and try to contemplate the lives behind them and the concern about economic uncertainties.