The first Earth Day was celebrated 50 years ago on this date. Just a few years later, an OPEC oil embargo sent fuel prices skyrocketing and helped spark an era of wild inflation. Photos from that time show gas-guzzling cars lined up at stations where fuel was in short supply.

This year, Earth Day comes just 48 hours after an unprecedented rout in oil prices sent West Texas Intermediate crude tumbling into negative territory. These days, with the coronavirus forcing many of us to work from home, there is no need to queue up for fuel. Gasoline is as cheap as many of us can remember, yet we’ve forgotten when we last needed to fill up our tanks.

Surely, motorists have noted the irony.

For those worried about the carbon-emitting nature of fossil fuels, the oil price slide could be cause for satisfaction. If prices crater, shale oil producers go out of business, a nail in the coffin for an energy-intensive extraction process. But it’s also a process that made the U.S. less dependent on OPEC.

In the long run, it remains to be seen whether drivers return to their gas-guzzling ways when the economy gets back on track. Those oil shocks in the 1970s helped change behavior, driving a demand for greater efficiency on both the consumer and regulatory levels. But those changes can be fleeting and even the biggest shock eventually fades into memory. Overall petroleum usage declined in the 1980s, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, before beginning a steady ascent until the 2008 financial crisis.

Now, we are in a new crisis that impacts fuel usage. Environmentalists have noticed that blue skies are replacing smog in urban centers, a pleasant side-effect to go along with the boredom and frustration of lockdown. But reduced fuel demand comes as a byproduct of economic troubles, so high unemployment and potential price deflation seem like a painful way to get drivers to kick the oil habit.

On Monday night, a proclamation from St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray gave an upbeat assessment of Earth Day on this 50th anniversary. The document proclaims the moral right to a sustainable earth, the benefits of environmental laws and the need for a five-year climate action plan in St. Joseph.

All laudable points, and we don’t want to pour acid rain on anyone’s parade. But it is worth asking, especially as Earth Day reaches the midlife crisis age, whether it’s possible to pursue a path of environmental sustainability and economic growth at the same time.

We hope that it is. The answer to that question will say a lot about what our world looks like when Earth Day celebrates its 100th birthday.