When the dust settles, elected officials must come to terms with thorny issues that were overlooked amid months of name-calling and personal attacks in the 2020 campaign.

One issue that should rise to the forefront is the drug problem across the country. Buchanan County’s medical examiner revealed last week that drug overdose deaths reached an all-time high for the year, rising to 19 in August. The previous high for Buchanan County had been 15 in all of 2019.

That news was overlooked, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and partly because of the campaign, but it’s a problem crying out for a bipartisan solution. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to see Democrats and Republicans put their differences aside and pass a prescription drug monitoring program in 2021? After all that’s happened this year, it would behoove both parties to identify low-hanging fruit for some early legislative victories.

Certainly both sides of the aisle should agree that Missouri communities, including St. Joseph, have too many overdose deaths and that the time has come for a statewide PDMP program. That was the case before the coronavirus, and it’s the case now.

Medical examiner Dr. Adam Wineinger sees meth, fentanyl and heroin as contributing to the problem of overdose deaths in Buchanan County. The coronavirus may play a role as well, with social isolation possibly leading to increased cases of despair that result in drug use.

A PDMP program wouldn’t solve every problem — meth comes from Mexico, not the pharmacy — but it would make inroads in curbing opioid abuse and would send a strong signal that Missouri is not going to sit by as this ongoing problem continues to fester.

We’re optimistic that lawmakers can find solutions, because recent history shows that drug legislation doesn’t cut cleanly across partisan lines, at both the state and federal levels. As a U.S. senator in the 1990s, Joe Biden supported nearly every piece of anti-drug and mass incarceration legislation in Congress, a voting history that was conveniently forgotten amid the racial reawakening of 2020.

Donald Trump, for his part, signed the “First Step Act,” a law that eases up on some of the harsher sentencing practices at the federal level. That, too, was forgotten when he pivoted to law and order rhetoric later in this campaign.

The point is not to suggest that Biden was wrong in the ‘90s and Trump was correct in 2018, or vice-versa. It’s that positions evolve and political leaders should turn a focus to solving a problem as it exists today, not on scoring political points.

Let’s hope that can happen on the issue of drug overdose deaths.