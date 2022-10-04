This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_water
Thinkstock.com

What exactly happened to St. Joseph’s water last weekend?

Many of us weren’t sure more than 72 hours after Missouri American Water announced a precautionary boil advisory for customers extending from the Andrew County line all the way south past Faucett. That means all of Missouri American’s St. Joseph service area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.