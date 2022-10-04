What exactly happened to St. Joseph’s water last weekend?
Many of us weren’t sure more than 72 hours after Missouri American Water announced a precautionary boil advisory for customers extending from the Andrew County line all the way south past Faucett. That means all of Missouri American’s St. Joseph service area.
We don’t quibble with Missouri American’s record on service reliability or the utility’s ability to notify the public last Friday night. Missouri American serves thousands of customers and maintains miles of infrastructure, some of it aging and in the process of being replaced. Missouri American plans to invest approximately $400 million to upgrade water and wastewater systems statewide in 2022.
Sometimes boil orders or advisories happen, though often for a more limited area after some kind of isolated main break that everyone can see. Most of us, from our own experiences in our homes, know how things break down and water can be unpredictable. We can understand the what, if not the why.
But a lack of understanding can be a problem because rumors, like water, tend to spread all over the place. In the case of the Missouri American advisory, there was plenty of social media speculation, including a wild rumor that the problem was associated with a dead body found in the river that caused contamination.
Like much of what you see on social media, this is ridiculous. Missouri American gets its water from wells drilled in Andrew County, not the surface of the river. There was no dead body. Even if there was, you would need a whole lot of them to really foul up the water supply. Think of a castle moat during a Medieval siege.
For the record, Missouri American described the issue as “elevated turbidity for a brief time” which resulted in some cloudy water. Chlorine levels remained within acceptable levels but it issued the advisory as a precaution in the best interests of its customers.
So why even mention the misinformation from outside parties? Because an absence of information from a reliable source is the fertilizer that allows crazy rumors to blossom in today’s social media world. In many ways, utilities like Missouri American can be very transparent and open with water quality reports and other information that is made available to the public. But with something unplanned, like a service outage, they can appear to be caught flat-footed.
We recognize that things happen but would encourage Missouri American and other utilities to not only focus on the what and the when, but also the why, to keep its customers at ease and the rumor mill at bay.
